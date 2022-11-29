4﻿-3-2-1 incoming at Ibrox...

One of the major issues recently under departed manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was a lack of discernible style.

In their trophy-less seasons and title-winning one, Rangers had a clear identity under Steven Gerrard, which Michael Beale was instrumental in creating.

They played a variation of 4-3-3 – more like a 4-3-2-1 – with narrow wingers supporting a centre forward, and full-backs James Tavernier and Borna Barisic piling forward on the overlaps.

With lots of the same players still at Ibrox, it’ll be intriguing to see whether Beale returns to that template, or tries something totally different.