Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Every team in the Premier League wants to hit the ground running when domestic football restarts. For the teams that are expected to compete for the games top prizes, like Liverpool and Manchester City, it’s even more essential.

But when the two sides face each other, first time out, in a cup competition, then the implications are clear. Something has to give!

The Liverpool first-team squad enjoyed a period of warm-weather training in Dubai during the World Cup. Those on duty in Qatar have resumed training, but it’s not yet clear how many of those will be selected to start for the Carabao Cup tie at Etihad Stadium.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders says the Dubai training camp gave the staff and players the opportunity to reconnect to the Liverpool values of playing “conviction football”, which was perhaps missing on occasions in the first part of the season.

Seeing the Premier League’s two heavyweights going toe-to-toe on their first game back is a mouth-watering prospect.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are both likely to mix and match their starting line ups as they have faith in their younger players and traditionally use this competition to assess their progress.

That’s likely to happen again this time around. It’ll be interesting to see if players like Ben Doak and Bobby Clark are included in the Liverpool squad for a game against their biggest rivals with silverware at stake.