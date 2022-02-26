Brentford 0-2 Newcastle: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day about taking to referee Mike Dean at full-time: "I think it was very easy. I just wanted to get a bit more knowledge about the red card. I understand why it can be given.

"I'm not saying it's completely wrong, but it's hard to accept that randomness in football. It's not like he's flying into the tackle, he steps in to try to get his body in front.

"We went to a 4-3-2 and tried to defend well. It's a bit of good play from Newcastle for the first goal, but we still need to defend better at the back stick. The disappointing thing is the second goal, I think we can avoid that.

"I must praise the players for mentality, effort and character. For me, it was a coincidental red card in a random situation."

On Christian Eriksen's introduction: "It was a wonderful moment. That's definitely the thing that'll keep me smiling at the end. It was good to see him out there and it was good to see him show glimpses of what he is capable of."