Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Manchester City’s official charity, City in the Community, have hosted an International Women’s Day event at Etihad Stadium for 90 young women from around the City.

They took part in workshops covering female employment in sport and career opportunities for young females in leadership positions in sport.

The event was designed to empower young women and help make them feel safe and included in a football environment.

This is another example of City leading the way both off and on the pitch.

It wasn't too bad on the pitch this weekend either.

City’s women won the Continental Cup for the fourth time, coming from behind to beat Chelsea in the final. Goals from Caroline Weir (two) and Ellen White saw City lift the trophy at Plough Lane.

There were two impressive results for a couple of the men’s teams too against our neighbours and local rivals! City’s under-18’s maintained a five-point lead at the top of their league following a 5-1 away win.

And the first team won 4-1!