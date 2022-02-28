Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

This might be a case of recency bias, but that's probably the highest quality set of penalties I've seen from a side to win a shootout.

In James Milner, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool have three spot-kick experts who have taken hundreds between them - and that particular trio never looked like missing.

While Milner and Salah clinically curled the ball into the left and right side-netting respectively, Fabinho produced an audacious Panenka - all the more brilliant considering Kepa had tried to get in his head beforehand.

The Spaniard's failed mind games were a running theme. He gave Virgil van Dijk an empty side of the goal to aim at, but the Dutchman held his nerve and simply blasted it into the top corner of the side Kepa was already guarding.

Trent Alexander-Arnold took his penalty like a corner and whipped it into the same spot. The only spot-kick Kepa had a chance on was from Ibrahima Konate. Even Caoimhin Kelleher rifled in an unstoppable effort, right before Kepa sent his own into orbit.