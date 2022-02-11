Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport

Norwich boss Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before the Canaries host Manchester City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Smith said there has been a shift in mentality and belief around the club following a string of positive results: "They have earned a right to be a team that is hard to beat, they give less big chances away. Whether we are playing Watford, place or city it is just another game".

He also stressed the importance of focusing on what his side can control in the relegation and that he "takes no notice of the other teams" around his side.

Smith also acknowledged that they have a big run of games coming up with Norwich still having to play their relegation rivals Newcastle and Burnley at home and "that is where the battle will be decided".

Teemu Pukki netted against Palace but missed some key chances, however Smith has no concerns about the Finnish striker: "It had been a while without a goal so great that he got one but will be disappointed he didn’t get another. But there is no-one else I would want a chance to fall to."

