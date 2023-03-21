S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

With our away form struggling to materialise, our home form is also now under attack as our unbeaten record came to a dramatic end against Newcastle. Their penalty coming in injury time dampened our spirits and led to collective angst.

Some might feel the point was snatched away, others might feel there were unjust decisions. Or would we have simply been fortunate to have picked up a draw against a top side?

However, struggling to close down players, maintain possession of the ball or get into their final third are just some of the reasons we were less deserving of a result.

With performances dwindling, our squad seems fragmented and they need to offer more. We’re still involved in the relegation scrap and the gap to the relegation zone keeps closing so we’ll welcome the international break with open arms.

It is still possible to get a good number of points to cement our Premier League status. The remainder of the season has to look better for us.