We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and Southampton.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Fred: What a win. As bad as Southampton were, we still played a great game and never really looked like losing. Wissa should’ve scored early on but he still had a great game and who cares? A 3-0 win, can’t go wrong with that.

Terry: Been supporting the Bees for the past 45 years - couldn't believe it was true when we got to the Premier League and look at us now. Best manager in any league and players play as a team, keep buzzing you Bees.

K. Spence: Great win and totally deserved. Limited Southampton to very few chances and dominated large parts of the game. The team are looking really solid at the moment and we have strength on the bench too. Arsenal will be a huge test and I’m not expecting great things. But as long as we put in a good performance I’ll Bee happy.

Southampton fans

Douglas: Absolutely awful. We have made some signings but you can’t paper over the cracks. A Championship manager will bring Championship football. I don’t see any way out of the predicament we are in. If we are not careful we will be in League One very soon.

Mark: I’m sorry, but he’s basically admitting he’s not up for the job. It’s time for Jones to go, we have no clue, direction or idea. You pay a fortune for new players and leave them on the bench, I think it’s too late to save our Premier League status this year now.

Alan: I’ve always supported giving new managers the chance to prove themselves. Didn’t like the “they’ve appointed a second-class manager” claims of some fans when Jones joined Saints. But his post-match interview has just proved them right. Jones has now confessed to lacking essential leadership skills - the KEY capability required in any manager.

Robert: Sean Dyche has got a reaction in four days. Nathan jones is still clueless four months in. Let him go.