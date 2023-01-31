Brighton's Under-21 defender Antef Tsoungui has joined Belgium side Lommel on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old joins the second division side having made one first-team appearance for the Seagulls.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: "Antef has progressed through the youth ranks here, but this represents a really good opportunity for him to take the next step in his development that we feel he is ready for.

"We want this to be a move that gives him a real experience of what it’s like to perform week in, week out at senior level. We will keep close tabs on his progress."