Not signing a player in a transfer window can leave players thinking "we are doomed", says former Fulham and Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown.

With only a few hours left in the transfer window, he argues that making no moves can have a detrimental impact.

"There could be some dressing rooms watching everyone else making late moves and wondering whether they have enough," he told BBC Sport. "Or they will be asking, 'Why does nobody want to come to us? Why have we not bought anyone?'

"You can see the gaps in your team, you see you have been linked with 10 people and it can be really demoralising."

After playing for eight clubs in his career, Brown has experience of helping to galvanise a dressing room and has seen the effect new blood can have countless times.

"As soon as someone comes in, the next day's training session is better," he said. "It makes everybody lift their game and provides healthy competition.

"You want to show them what you're all about."