Manchester United are in need of a midfielder after Christian Eriksen's unfortunate injury - and ex-Manchester City and Tottenham man Michael Brown believes the answer is obvious.

"If the Arsenal deal has not gone through, they will be calling Chelsea about Jorginho," he told BBC Sport.

The Italy captain is expected to complete a £12m switch to Arsenal on Tuesday but Brown believes Manchester United's need is more pressing.

"They could actually guarantee Jorginho that he would play," said Brown. "You can see him sitting alongside Casemiro.

"Why have they not gone in for him? He's available - but is it because he's different?"

United have contacted Bayern Munich about taking Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan until the end of the season and Brown says acquiring quality in this window is difficult.

"They have to try to get someone but it's not that easy," he said. "It's Manchester United so they always have a little bit of money but how much have they left?

"You really want to sign someone that will make a difference but the players who are available are usually those that have not done as well as expected."