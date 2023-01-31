'This is a club on the up' - Howe reacts to reaching Wembley final

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was an intense game. At 2-0, we were playing really well and their goals changed the dynamic.

"Part of our problem was the psychological aspect. Southampton had nothing to lose and we were feeling the pressure.

"You want to be in finals of competitions to increase your status and make yourself more desirable for people to join. This is a club on the up."

On goalscorer Sean Longstaff: "He is pivotal. He's Newcastle through and through. I think he's an excellent payer and adding goals will only improve other people's awareness of that. He's been great this season.

"I've always believed he's an excellent finisher and converting that to a game is difficult. I always believe if you get in the right areas it will come together and he did that today."

On whether he'd pick winning the Carabao Cup or a top-four finish: "I can't choose between them. We are going for everything. As much as we can achieve, we will go for."