Leeds boss Javi Gracia on FA Cup defeat by Fulham: "In this moment I am really disappointed because in my opinion we were a little bit unlucky. We created many chances.

"It's true we were not clinical and we did not finish with composure, but we scored a goal that was disallowed and in my opinion was very, very soft.

"We were close to changing the dynamic of the game, but we didn't score afterwards and we didn't have any chances."