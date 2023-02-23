Your Leeds cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Pablo Hernandez got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Arto: When talking about cult heroes of Leeds United, one name can't be overly praised and that is Ezgjan "Gjanni" Alioski. What a player, what a showman. His on and off the pitch antics make him one of those players that brings a tear to your eye when reminiscing about him.

Richard: I think Gordon Strachan - an absolutely wizard with the ball and wih such vision of the team around him. A wonderful leader of men. He glued our team at a time when we were struggling and going nowhere as a club. Always gave 100 per cent and more. He was loved by us the supporters and he loved us too.

Jordan: Big Mark Viduka, unbelievable goals and power. Grafter.

Mick: My cult hero would have to be David Batty. Born and bred Leeds, he was the grit in that magical midfield alongside Strachan, McAllister and Speed. Always gave 100%, never shirked a tackle. Capped 42 times for England, which shows he could play, and he didn't cry when he missed a penalty!

Iain: Ian Baird. Gave everything in the old second division. Even if wholehearted sometimes came across as too aggressive!