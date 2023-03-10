Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has said it "would be awesome" if the German champions made a move for Harry Kane and that the day the club spends 100m euros on a transfer "is coming". (Sky Sport Germany - in German), external

Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham he is keen to return and replace Antonio Conte as manager, but he also has options from clubs outside of England. (Talksport), external

Spurs will discuss the merits of both Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel as potential successors to Conte, with whom the club are set to part company.(Guardian), external

Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Fulham's Marco Silva are also on a five-man shortlist to replace Conte. (Independent), external

Wolves are ready to make a renewed £20m move for Bristol City's Alex Scott as they look to move ahead of Spurs and West Ham in the race to sign the 19-year-old midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

