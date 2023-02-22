Robson not thinking about manager role permanently

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says he and the club will probably have a conversation regarding his position after this weekend.

Robson has been spearheading a caretaker management team since the club parted company with Jim Goodwin at the end of last month, but refused to be drawn on whether he wants to be considered for the job on a permanent basis.

“I am enjoying being here and enjoying the challenge," he said. "I know the club inside out. For me, it's not a question I want to answer at the minute, it is not something that has been massively spoken about or thought about.

"I think we will probably sit down after the weekend, then we will have a conversation. I need to see where we are at, we are trying to concentrate on the game at the weekend, we genuinely are.

"We are putting loads of work in to trying to get the players to adapt to our type of training and trying to put the right ideas in place for them to try and be a success against Livingston at the weekend.”