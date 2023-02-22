Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

The Wolves may have huffed and puffed, but they were unable to blow Bournemouth’s defensive house down on Saturday, as the Cherries collected their first away clean sheet of the season.

Boss Gary O’Neil spoke before the game about how "turning fine margins in our favour" would be important, and after a sequence of matches where momentary lapses cost points, it was Bournemouth’s turn to pull off what fans and media alike described as a "smash and grab", with Marcus Tavernier’s goal their only effort on target.

Historically, it was their fifth win from eight visits to Molineux - not a bad record in itself - and could turn out to be their most important 1-0 triumph there since the 1957 FA Cup fourth-round tie, when Cherries winger Reg Cutler famously collided with a post, causing the frame of the goal to collapse.

Cutler later grabbed the only goal as Wolves - three-time champions of England that decade - were beaten by their visitors from the Third Division (South).

Meanwhile, having tried four different combinations in central defence since the World Cup, the pairing of Marcos Senesi and Jack Stephens produced another assured display at Wolves, with loanee Stephens singled out for praise by Alan Shearer on Match of the Day, and making it into the ex-England captain’s team of the week.

While it took Stephens a little time to force his way into the side after his summer loan move, Bournemouth reportedly turned down a request from parent club Southampton to recall him last month, and are reaping the benefits.

But the unrelenting nature of the Premier League puts Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in Bournemouth’s way over the next three Saturdays, when defensive solidity will be at a premium.