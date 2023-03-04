Analysis: Brighton 4-0 West Ham

Brendon Mitchell, BBC Sport

That a 4-0 home victory over West Ham doesn't appear all that surprising is testament to both how far Brighton have come and how good they've been this season.

In truth, the only surprise here was that their winning margin wasn't even greater.

After a slightly scratchy first half - by their own recent standards, at least - Albion completely cut loose once they'd gone 2-0 up and were simply superb.

They managed a whopping 20 shots on goal in total, but that only tells a fraction of the story as time and time again they worked the ball into threatening positions without always finding the finish their play deserved.

Could a European adventure really be on the cards next season? If they keep playing like this, you wouldn't bet against it.