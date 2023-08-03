We asked you how you were feeling about Wolves going into the 2023-24 campaign.

Here are some of your answers:

James: We have sold a host of players, including Ruben Neves, banking well over £80m. And spent nothing... The manager has made his thoughts all too clear and could walk at any time. I think it could spiral out of control and we could finish 20th. The owners’ silence, meanwhile, is deafening. We are in big trouble.

Max: Following the fans on social media, I was convinced we'd be doomed this season, but the game against Luton was surprisingly comforting. The team functions without Neves, and our attack was fast and wide. Silva and Sasa could be a promising strike duo.

Brian: Seriously concerned at the lack of new signings to replace at least four of those who have left. Last season was a struggle from the start - this season will be the same.

John: The constraints caused by complying with FFP rules could be a blessing. We have sufficient resources this season - the squad needed trimming. If we can score more regularly we will have a good season, possibly competing for Europe.

Dairve: I hate to be gloom and doom, but I fear for us this season. I think we'll survive as there will probably be a few worse teams, but the memories of the heady heights of European football are fading into the distance and the hope of those days returning any time soon is looking bleak.