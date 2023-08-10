Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes Aaron Ramsdale is the "best English goalkeeper" in the Premier League and "does not understand" why Arsenal are pursuing a deal for Brentford's David Raya to provide competition.

Ramsdale has been the Gunners' regular number one for the past two seasons and his form was a key part of the club's second-placed finish last term.

Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Ramsdale was fantastic for Arsenal last season. He's brilliant with his feet and he's brilliant with the core business of goalkeeping. I was very surprised when Arsenal paid that amount of money for him because I didn't see him as that, but he has surprised me and, for me, he is the best English goalkeeper.

"He has been fantastic and I don't understand why [Mikel] Arteta would create this potential problem, because it could be a problem."

Explaining why he believes creating competition among goalkeepers can possibly have a negative effect, Schmeichel said: "The goalkeeper's position is very reactive - you cannot create anything on your own, you have to wait for things to happen. You're now asking your goalkeeper to prove he's better than the other one, that means you now have to go out and do stuff - and you don't want that.

"It's the one position that you want to be steady. The worst thing is when a goalkeeper tries to do something and it goes wrong - every time it's a goal. You're much better having a number one who thinks he's a number one and he plays the game for the team."

