Leeds 2-2 Newcastle: What Howe said

Speaking to BT Sport, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "I'm struggling to make sense of it all. From 1-0 down, it could have been 2-0 down, and then we were 2-1 up hoping to win the game and we didn’t."

On Leeds' opening goal: "It was their first attack and we hadn't stared really well. When they get the penalty you fear the worst as we hadn’t created too many chances until that. I thought we played well at times without hitting our best form and we were a bit rushed around the box but we showed character to come back."

On Callum Wilson's penalties: "The way he took his two penalties was outstanding. The first one was excellent.

"It’s the hardest league in the world and we are under no illusions as to how difficult it is. We got our noses in front, which makes it difficult to take but we'll move on to the next one."