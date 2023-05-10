Nat Hayward, BBC Sport

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Nottingham Forest signed Morgan Gibbs-White for a then club-record fee that could rise to £42m including add-ons last summer.

Those same eyebrows may have been raised again for the Englishman on Monday night, but this time in disbelief at the magical flick which set up Danilo to score the goal that sealed a vital 4-3 win over Southampton.

In joining the scoresheet himself with an earlier penalty, he became the first Forest player since Ian Woan and Steve Stone in 1995-96 to register five goals and five assists in a Premier League season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gibbs-White emphasised his desire to create for the team, saying: "I thought I'd try and be a little bit clever. I love getting assists."

If the Garibaldi are to stay up this season, much will be owed to Gibbs-White who has a club-high nine big chances created alongside his seven assists.

He is playing under manager Steve Cooper for the third time in his career, and the relationship between the two could be key for Forest's survival hopes.

"It's incredible - I wish I had that relationship with every manager," he said.

"He's unbelievable. The way he man-manages players is incredible You can get on with him so well. He's just a really down-to-earth manager."