Stephen Humphrys has played his last game for Heart of Midlothian, thanking the club for his time at Tynecastle on loan from Wigan Athletic.

The 25-year-old striker, who has a year left of his contract with the club relegated to England's League One, had played seven games in a row as a substitute under previous manager Robbie Neilson and interim boss Steven Naismith.

But, after he was not part of the squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw with St Mirren, Humphreys posted a message on Twitter thanking Hearts "for having me".

"I've met some brilliant people and created memories that I'll remember forever," the Englishman said. "Thank you to the fans for welcoming me from day one. All the very best for the future."

Humphreys last played for Wigan in April 2022 as they headed for promotion to the Championship but returns to a parent club where the Professional Footballers' Association has become involved in late payments to the current squad following relegation.