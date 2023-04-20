Dundee United v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Dundee United v Livingston head to head stats

  • Dundee United have won their last two league games, as many as their previous 15 beforehand (W2 D4 L9). Not since October 2021 have the Tannadice men won three in a row.

  • Livingston have lost their last four away league outings, all without scoring. They last had a longer top-flight losing run on the road within a single season in 2005-06, when they lost their last 11 away fixtures en route to relegation.

  • Since their promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2020, Dundee United have only won one of eight meetings with Livingston in the competition (D2 L5), a 3-0 victory in February 2021.

  • Livingston have won three of their last four top-flight away games against Dundee United (L1), including each of their last two (both 1-0 wins).

  • Steven Fletcher has scored in both of Dundee United’s last two home league games; the last player to score in three appearances in a row at home for the club was Dylan Levitt in May 2022, while Fletcher himself last did so in the Scottish top flight in February 2008 as a Hibernian player.