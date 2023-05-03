'Can Johnson prove his doubters wrong again?'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

With many doubting at the turn of the year whether Hibs would be able to secure their place in the top half, Lee Johnson has proved them wrong.

His next task is to take the club into a coveted European position and in their first post-split game they can take a leap towards one of those places.

St Mirren at home was probably the best opening fixture you could ask for. A win would take Hibs three points clear of the Paisley side and provide a huge physiological boost for the fixtures against the top four.

Hibs have won the last two meetings and although this is a crucial league match it may well be played like a cup tie with so much at stake for both teams.

Stephen Robinson has done a wonderful job this season with the Paisley club with a budget nowhere near that of any of the big five.

However, with Kevin Nisbet back on form once again Hibs look a team who can punish opponents given any sniff of an opportunity.

Nothing will be decided this weekend but three points for Hibs on Saturday will certainly be a major boost towards their season-end goals.