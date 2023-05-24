How does Lopetegui's record compare?
When looking at the percentage of Premier League matches won as Wolves boss, Julen Lopetegui has the best record of any of the seven managers to take charge of Wanderers in a Premier League game.
Wolves have won nine of the 22 league fixtures (40.9%) that they have played to date under the Spaniard, who has guided the club to safety despite being bottom of the table on Christmas Day.
Although it is a smaller sample size, Lopetegui's win percentage compares favourably to Nuno Espirito Santo (37.7%), who guided Wolves to seventh-placed finishes in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Nuno has led Wolves most often in the Premier League (114 games) and has registered the most Premier League wins (43).
And the Portuguese achieved 1.412 points per Premier League game as Wolves boss, a slither ahead of Lopetegui's 1.409.
Not included in the image above is the record of Steve Davis, who is the only other person to take charge of Wolves in a Premier League fixture.
Wolves won one of their seven games with Davis as interim manager (14.3%) after Bruno Lage's dismissal in October 2022 and before Lopetegui was appointed the following month.
