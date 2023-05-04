Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola sent a chill down the spine of Premier League defenders last night when he claimed Erling Haaland's staggering goalscoring feats might be beaten - by Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has set a new 35-goal Premier League record, eclipsing Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, and is now on 51 for the season, 12 short of Dixie Dean's all-time English record for all competitions.

Few would argue against Haaland matching it. And if he does, Guardiola thinks he will beat it.

"This record will be broken sooner or later," he said. "Maybe by him in the future because he will score a lot of goals.

"We are very pleased for him. He is a joy. Everyone is happy to have him with us."