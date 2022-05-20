Graham Potter is confident Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross will both sign new deals at Brighton this summer.

The pair see their contracts expire at the end of June but Potter underlined their importance to the side he is building at Amex Stadium.

"Pascal and Danny are really close, I think, to agreeing everything for next year," he said. "It's just a matter of time, which is great.

"They are two guys that have played massive roles for us."

Welbeck has scored two and made two in his past four games, starring as Potter's side have charged to their record Premier League points tally.

"You can see in his recent performances he is enjoying his football and is injury-free, which is massive for him and for us," he said.

"We are in a good place.

"You can't control the summer window but we are prepared for that as well."