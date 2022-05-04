Liverpool's 'positive flow' ignites quadruple push

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld says the key to winning a glut of trophies is "confidence", and he believes Liverpool's comeback victory over Villarreal proves they have momentum in their hunt for success.

Westerveld was in the 2001 Liverpool team that won the League Cup, FA Cup and Uefa Cup and he told 5 Live Breakfast Jurgen Klopp's side are in very good shape.

"You get into a flow where you think no-one can harm you," Westerveld said. "You think that it is your season and that everything is going for you.

"It gives you so much confidence and real momentum.

"That's why last night's performance was so important for Liverpool. They showed with their response in the second half that they are in a positive flow and think they are going to win every game."

Westerveld also said he would love for the Reds to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 28 May as an opportunity for "revenge", after defeat in 2018.

However, he does not see Real as favourites in Wednesday's semi-final against Manchester City.

"They rode their luck in Manchester and I genuinely think City are a better team," he said. "City are one of the best in the world and I think they will win."

