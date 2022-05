Wolves have no new fitness concerns, with defender Romain Saiss expected to miss a second match with an unspecified injury.

Daniel Podence, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo remain out.

Norwich City have the same squad available for selection from the defeat at Leicester City on Wednesday.

Tim Krul, Kieran Dowell and Brandon Williams are among those who could return after remaining on the bench in midweek.

