Saka wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Arsenal player of the season and Bukayo Saka came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio 5 Live's George Cummins named Saka in his shortlist, alongside Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, and Martin Odegaard.

The 20-year-old forward took 53% of the vote after a season in which he finished as the Gunners' top scorer with 12 goals.

Goalkeeper Ramsdale came second with 25%, followed by midfielder Odegaard on 18% and defender White with 4%.