Bukayo Saka "needs to be more aggressive", argues former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, despite the Arsenal winger's excellent performance in the 2-2 north London derby draw.

Saka's first-half shot forced the Cristian Romero own goal against Tottenham and he confidently converted a penalty later, but Reo-Coker told the Football Daily podcast he wanted the England forward to cause the visitors even more problems.

"I know he is too nice," he said. "The full-back [Udogie] had been booked. If I'm on that pitch and I had Saka's ability, I'd be demanding the ball and every minute running at him.

"I want him to say 'this is my Arsenal' and then be more aggressive. He can force fouls, get Udogie sent off. At times, I don't know if he just did not believe in himself, or was happy to just play his role."

Times journalist Charlotte Duncker looked elsewhere to explain Arsenal's failure to close out the win against their biggest rivals.

"If Gabriel Jesus scores that chance in the first half, the whole tone of the game changes totally," she said. "It would have been a lot harder to impose their style if that goes again.

"It was a big, big miss."

