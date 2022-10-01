Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford: What O'Neil said

Speaking to BBC Sport, Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil said: "I liked our mentality. I liked our organisation and our endeavour. I was disappointed with certain moments and we need to be better with the ball. We had opportunities to hurt them but then we had sloppy turnovers. It was not the best performance but it's another clean sheet against a good side. We take a point but I'm a bit disappointed."

On the penalty decision: "It was a tough call to be honest. I thought we would get it. Once the referee gets sent to review it on camera, I thought we were going to get it. It's tight, he loses control and the defender slips and I think he catches Zemura but it's a real tight call. It seems to be the way it has gone a bit with us with VAR reviews in the last four games.

"It could have gone our way but let's review what we did and we need to be better with our moments on the ball. It's tough to score goals in the Premier League. In every other game, we posed a threat. Scoring goals is the toughest part and there are reasons today why we didn't threaten as much as we should have."