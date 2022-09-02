Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news

Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing.

Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also doubtful because of the knee problem that has ruled him out of the Gunners' last two games.

Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined.

Predict Erik Ten Hag's United XI

Who will Arteta pick in his starting line-up?