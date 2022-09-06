The Boyles' connection with Hibernian grows ever stronger as midfielder Rachael has signed a new long-term deal with the SWPL1 club.

With husband Martin back starring for the men's side after a seven-month sojourn in Saudi Arabia, the couple are now both committed to Easter Road until at least 2025.

Scotland international R﻿achael is currently out of action awaiting the birth of the pair's second child, due in a couple of weeks.

She said: "Hibs have always been a family orientated club since I’ve been here and that’s why it was an easy decision for me to prolong my stay here.

"﻿I always knew when I fell pregnant that I wanted to come back to football and to Hibs.

"I feel that I still have something to contribute to the team when I return to full fitness."