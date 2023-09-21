Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke refuses to lay the blame for their opening Champions League defeat on Andre Onana after the Cameroon keeper said it was his fault.

Onana's mistake for Bayern Munich's first goal invited the German champions to take control and afterwards he said United lost "because of me".

However, Yorke told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that United's struggles were a collective responsibility.

"They have conceded a lot of goals for a club like United and when you are in Onana's position you are always going to be scrutinised," said Yorke.

"But when your goalkeeper does not make a routine save, you have to look from top to bottom and it starts with the manager. He must take some of the blame as well as the players.

"In his post-match interview, Erik ten Hag said it has to do with determination but that will to win has to resonate from the manager down to the players.

"It is not one single player to take the blame - it has to be a collective."

Yorke was also frustrated that United did not get anything from the game despite being 3-1 and 4-2 down.

"This was another one where we should have got at least a point," he said. "It would probably have flattered them but you play yourself into a difficult away game, you have to take the point then you can start again."

