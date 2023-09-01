Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Burnley have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign left-back Ian Maatsen on loan for the season with an obligation to buy for £31.5m including add ons.

The deal will also include a sell on clause for Chelsea should Burnley sell Maatsen.

The 21-year-old had impressed Mauricio Pochettino during pre-season and the manager had spoken about the positives of Maatsen being able to play in multiple positions.

Maatsen though is yet to agree personal terms and it is understood he wants to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.