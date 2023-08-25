Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ivan Toney's Brentford future will hardly become more secure with today's news the forward has swapped agents.

The 27-year-old is currently serving an eight-month ban after being found guilty of breaching FA gambling rules.

However, he is free to resume his career in January, by which time Toney will have 18 months left on his contract.

There is uncertainty around whether Toney will stay at Brentford, with a number of clubs keen to sign the forward, who finished last season with an impressive 20 Premier League goals.

Now he has joined one of the leading global agencies, in CAA Stellar, who have England stars like Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw on their books.

Toney said: "It feels like a fresh beginning. Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction."

It will not have gone unnoticed Stellar took Grealish to Manchester City in a British record £100m deal two years ago, whilst they have just negotiated James Ward-Prowse's £30m move from Southampton to West Ham.

CAA Stellar executive chairman Jonathan Barnett said: "I am very excited that we have signed Ivan. He is a great talent and I am sure this is the beginning of a fantastic future for him."