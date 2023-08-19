Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd: Key stats

Tottenham Hotspur registered their first ever Premier League win over Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the fifth attempt (D2 L2), with this their first home win over the Red Devils since January 2018 at Wembley.

Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games in London (D3 L6) and are without a clean sheet in 12 games in the capital.

Postecoglou is unbeaten in his last 49 home league games as a manager across spells with Yokohama F. Marinos, Celtic and current club Spurs (W41 D8).