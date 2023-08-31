Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Newcastle United’s eagerly awaited return to the Champions League has given them arguably the toughest group to navigate towards the knockout phase after the draw in Monaco.

Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan await in Group F for Eddie Howe’s side and while this presents the toughest of tests it also offers the opportunity of some truly special nights on Tyneside as Newcastle attempt to demonstrate their new ambitions against elite opposition.

The rest of the Premier League clubs will be cautiously optimistic of progress while Newcastle will hope a fevered atmosphere at St. James’ Park will fuel their attempts to reach the last 16.

Make no mistake, Newcastle will do very well to come out of that group but these are the perils of pot four and home turf will hold the key as the hostile environment on Tyneside will give any side a thorough examination.

When Newcastle returned to the Champions League, these are the sort of games they had in mind.