Steven Gerrard says he has signed "experience" with the capture of Ludwig Augustinsson on loan from Sevilla.

The 28-year-old Swede arrives at Villa as a direct replacement for Matt Targett, who joined Newcastle United permanently last month.

He will serve as back-up to first-choice left-back Lucas Digne and is used to sharing the job, having done similar for Marcos Acuna in Spain last season.

"We’re bringing in a player who’s a fantastic professional, a good character and he will also push for game time.," Gerrard told Villa's official website., external

"It’s a real shrewd signing for the club. If we’re to get to where we want to, we need players who have got experience, not just on the domestic stage but internationally and in Europe too."

Augustin fits that profile, 46 caps for Sweden and games in the Champions League and Europa League, including both legs of the last-16 game against West Ham last season.

He only moved to Sevilla last summer, after a successful four seasons with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

But he struggled to hold down a place and comes to Villa with something to prove.

How he fares against Digne will be an interesting subplot this season.