New Crystal Palace signing Sam Johnstone has every chance of getting into Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for Qatar, according to ex-England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

The 29-year-old made the switch to Selhurst Park on Friday after his West Brom contract expired and Chamberlain believes he will be targeting international recognition now he's back in the Premier League.

"There's no reason why he can't have a place in the squad," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Yes, he needs to be playing and I'm sure he's gone to Palace hoping he'll be the number one.

"But because of the dynamics of the goalkeeper position, there's so much room for change. One mistake can cause a keeper's form to spiral.

Johnstone impressed in the Baggies' 2020-21 Premier League campaign and his first target will be to usurp Vicente Guaita as Palace's number one.

"If your manager trusts you, it's key," continued Chamberlain. "It's going to be difficult, but no-one is set in stone."

