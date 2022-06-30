We asked for your thoughts on Newcastle's new green and white third kit and it's safe to say opinion has been divided.

Here are some of your views:

Larry: Newcastle kit is great, it is clear which is good for the team and importantly stylish. Not everything is black and white.

Richard: I think this is a misjudgement after navigating their way quite well so far.

Rob: It's a kit, what's all the fuss? It's all blown out of proportion in my opinion and people just want to bring us down any way possible as petty as it may seem.

Liam: I like the strip. Will be buying for me and my sons! Hopefully when the sports betting sponsor's contract ends at the end of the upcoming season they keep this third strip with the new sponsor's name on. Howay the Lads.

Rod: Aesthetically it’s fine. I think that it is a bit of an own goal by the club’s new owners as it will attract negative attention - however, there is no point in pretending we’re not owned by Saudi Arabia. We’ve made our bed, which is so much better, so let’s lie in it.

Ron: 57 years since I first walked through the gates of St James’ Park, and I won’t be back. You want to know what 'sportswashing' looks like? This is it. A sad day.

