A good night for all with a Liverpool heart - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "They changed a bit second half and pressed a bit differently. We didn't find direction to pass the ball in and around the six-yard box and they end up with a corner.

"But what this team does really well is adapt to changes. To learn on the pitch. From time to time it takes a little longer.

"The rest of the game was just nice to watch. Top football. The desire we showed from the first second. The first goal was pure determination. Two players getting in behind and first touch. Luis Diaz was alone in front of the goal. An outstanding goal.

"Second goal, a wonderful goal. The play between Sadio Mane and Mo Salah. We could have scored more. A good night for all with a Liverpool heart."

On Thiago Alcantara's performance: "He is a good player. We have to keep him fit. He has good rhythm, which helps. He is in the right spaces, the little turns and passes.

"We don't have five million players like this on the planet. Only a few see things earlier than everyone else and also have the technical ability to get the ball there as well.

"A top game from him. Everybody was outstanding and that is what you need to win against Man Utd."

On scoring nine in a season against Manchester United: "It doesn't happen often, and I don't think it will happen often. It is not a normal situation.

"They are not in a good moment and on top have a lot of injuries. When Pogba left the pitch they played without their usual midfield.

"The pitch can become really big with a lot of offensive players on it. Centre midfield with Matic and Fernandes is not how you want to play. Nothing against the players, it is just not their natural game.

"We had 70-75% of the ball and they have to defend and that is not easy. I feel a bit for them."