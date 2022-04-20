Hibs 'feared relegation battle' under Maloney

Hibernian took the decision to sack Shaun Maloney because they feared being dragged into a relegation battle this season. And the manager's dismissal came after he had an angry exchange with chief executive Ben Kensell as the squad waited nearby to begin training. (Sun)

Hibs want an experienced candidate to replace Maloney, with boss Malky Mackay on the Easter Road club's radar after leading Ross County to the top six this season. (Scotsman)