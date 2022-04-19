Transfer news: Leipzig name their price for United target Nkunku

RB Leipzig have put a £54m asking price on Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old France midfielder has scored 17 goals in 30 Bundesliga games this season. (Bild, via Express), external

Juventus want to take Paul Pogba back to Turin on a free transfer when his United contract expires in the summer - but the Bianconeri will face competition from Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid for the midfielder. (Football Italia, via Sport Mediaset), external

If deal for Erling Braut Haaland does not materialise for Real Madrid, the La Liga leaders may target United striker Edinson Cavani instead. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger turned down a move to Old Trafford after the club held talks with his representatives. His priority is a club guaranteed to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Manchester Evening News), external

United and Erik ten Hag are close to completing their negotiations but will wait to announce the deal officially until a 2m euros (£1.6m) compensation clause for the Dutch manager has been agreed with Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano), external

