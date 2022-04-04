Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

On the balance of play, particularly in the second half, Brighton fully deserved victory against Norwich.

Graham Potter said the only disappointment was the lack of a goal, and it is difficult to argue with him.

Some of the Seagulls' interplay was superb; one-touch, quick movement and real intent. Tariq Lamptey made a difference in a more advanced role on the right, while Leandro Trossard showed some lovely touches.

It isn't a new issue; Brighton have lacked a potent striker for a long time. Neal Maupay's penalty summed up his day - he'd already missed a good chance, and went on to squander a couple more later in the game.

For Norwich, time is running out. Dean Smith says they can only keep working, but there wasn't enough - Milot Rashica's late blaze over the bar aside - to make Brighton sweat.

Their heroes for the day were Tim Krul, who pulled off a string of good saves, and Grant Hanley. He led from the back brilliantly to earn a draw.