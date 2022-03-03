Burnley v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Burnley have won just one of their 15 Premier League games against Chelsea (D4 L10), with that victory coming at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 campaign.

Chelsea have won six of their seven Premier League away games against Burnley, drawing the other. Only against Wimbledon (8) have the Blues played more away games in the competition without losing.

Following their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture, Burnley are looking to avoid defeat in both league meetings with Chelsea in a single campaign for the first time since 1970-71.