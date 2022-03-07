Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

You don’t need me to tell you about the quality of Kevin de Bruyne, the finesse of Phil Foden or the form of Riyad Mahrez.

Look to the 90th minute of the game. Bernardo Silva and Foden were still charging down Manchester United’s defenders and goalkeepers.

By that point, as had been for large parts of the second half, United’s front line were happy to let City just ghost past them. If it wasn’t for David de Gea that could have been worse for the Red half.

For the Blues, it was just what the fans needed after three below-par performances. They teased United as their players did the work on the pitch.

The Poznan came out to play, the cheers for every connected pass. It emphasised in sound what the players were making us watch. Manchester City were toying with Manchester United.

“Maybe it seems they gave up a little bit,” De Bruyne told me after the game. “Maybe it’s very hard to do that for 90 mins [keep the press], you need to do it as a team. When I was watching the last 10 mins the spaces became big for them.”

We haven’t had a title race between the pair since the days of Sergio Aguero in 2012. We’re a long way from that at the minute.