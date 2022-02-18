Klopp is unable to give a timeline on Diogo Jota’s recovery after the forward limped off against Inter. “He will not be available and the extent of his injury is still not clear,” said Klopp. “Everything is possible at the moment and we have to wait.”

He knows his squad is strong but says the most important element is their attitude: “It’s incredible but we have to deliver. There are lots of teams with really good squads so it’s what you make of what you have available.”

On keeping players on the bench happy: “Telling players they’re not starting is the part I like least. But it’s part of the game and I challenge everyone to keep themselves in a good place, not drop their level because they have to deliver when called upon.”

He is paying little attention to the nine-point gap to leaders Manchester City: “I have not thought about it for even a minute. We have nothing to do with that as we can only win our games and see if we come close or not.”